Pattaya officials move homeless man from front of 7-Eleven to maintain city order and safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city inspectors responded to a report of a homeless man resting in front of the 7-Eleven at Soi 5, Pratumnak. The officers promptly arrived at the scene, spoke with the man, and guided him away from the area to maintain public order, safety, and the city’s image.







The incident drew mixed reactions from local residents. Some expressed understanding, suggesting the man was likely seeking shelter from the rain, while others emphasized the importance of maintaining the city’s tourist-friendly image. Comments ranged from encouragement for the officials’ work to frustration over the broader issue of homelessness in Pattaya.

Several residents called for a more sustainable solution, suggesting that authorities provide temporary housing or employment opportunities for homeless individuals, such as community work or cleanup tasks, so they could have a safe place to stay and earn a living rather than being repeatedly moved from one spot to another.



Others criticized the approach as a temporary fix, noting that displaced individuals often simply relocate nearby, highlighting the challenge of addressing homelessness in a tourist-heavy city like Pattaya. Some expressed concern over non-local individuals contributing to the issue, while a few mentioned foreign homeless individuals observed in other parts of the city, including near shopping areas and beaches.

Pattaya city officials continue to balance public safety, city aesthetics, and the welfare of vulnerable populations, but residents note that long-term solutions are necessary to prevent recurring problems.



































