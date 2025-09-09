Pattaya crash on wet road hurls car onto median injuring one

PATTAYA, Thailand – Early Monday morning at 5:00 a.m., Pattaya city inspectors, together with local police, responded to a traffic accident on Sukhumvit Road near the entrance to the tunnel heading toward Chonburi. A car had lost control on the wet road and mounted the median.







Officials confirmed the incident was a single-vehicle accident. One person sustained injuries and was immediately taken to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital by relatives. A government electrical box was damaged in the crash. The vehicle was later removed from the scene by a tow truck.

Authorities reminded drivers to exercise caution, especially during rainy conditions, as wet roads can be slippery. They advised slowing down when encountering standing water to prevent further accidents. Safety remains a priority for both residents and tourists navigating Pattaya’s streets.



































