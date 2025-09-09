Pattaya traffic hazard as power box topples on Sukhumvit Road after vehicle collision

PATTAYA, Thailand – Late last night, a traffic incident occurred on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya, heading toward Chonburi, just before the underpass, when a vehicle collided with a roadside power box. The impact caused the box to topple onto the roadway, partially blocking traffic and creating a safety hazard for drivers.

Pattaya municipal officers quickly arrived at the scene, cordoning off the area with traffic cones to protect motorists while coordinating with the relevant authorities to safely remove the obstruction and restore normal traffic flow.







Officials have advised motorists to exercise extra caution when passing through the affected area, especially during the current period of daily rain, which can reduce visibility and make roads slippery. Authorities emphasized that safe driving remains a top priority and urged all road users to remain vigilant.

This incident serves as a reminder of how quickly roadside hazards can appear, particularly during adverse weather conditions, and highlights the importance of cautious driving on Pattaya’s busy streets.



































