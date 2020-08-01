Pattaya officials defends new Beach Road drainage system

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
149
Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad(center) and his team from city hall inspects the drainage system on Beach road opposite Soi 6.
Beach Road’s new drainage system has helped reduce flooding, but the beachfront still gets more water than it can handle due to insufficient drainage in other areas, Pattaya officials said.



Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome called the long-running project to lay new, large drainage pipes under Beach Road a success, saying more than 80,000 cu. meters of water an hour can now be drained. However, the project is not yet complete, as Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad noted July 31 while inspecting installation of a cesspool at the intersection of Soi 6.

A city worker descends into the manhole to inspect the drains for any blockage.
Responding to criticism that flooding continues despite the massive amounts of time and money the city spent on the pipe project, Sonthaya said the problem lies elsewhere, with water still unable to drain in places like Third Road, so storm runoff flows down to the beach.

The city installed pumps at the southern end of Beach Road to handle the additional runoff and, Sonthaya maintained, Beach Road’s recent flooding was not as bad as it would have been before.

Meanwhile, he said, additional projects to improve drainage continue around Pattaya, such as along the railway-parallel road.

The promenade on Beach Road is in the process of repairs and resurfacing.
A bicyclist goes on his leisurely ride on the attractive beach promenade while city officials inspect the work in progress.
Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad inspects the area along the railway road just before the Khao Talo-Thepprasit junction where he found the natural waterways blocked by man-made construction such as the road and temporary dwelling.
A close-up of the natural canals filled with muck, filth and garbage.
An otherwise picturesque railway road is marred by clogged waterways and garbage dumped on the side of the road.
