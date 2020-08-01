Thailand Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) intact despite cabinet reshuffle

A cabinet reshuffle expected in the near future will not affect the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project, said a deputy government spokesperson.

Ratchada Dhnadirek said that important infrastructure development contracts for the EEC had been signed and the construction of infrastructures in the project site was making great progress.







“Everything is progressing without any concern,” she said.

According to her, water and electricity infrastructures were being relocated to pave the way for a high-speed railway project that will link three main airports in Bangkok, SamutPrakan and the eastern province of Rayong. The project contract was signed on Oct 24 last year.

A joint-venture contract was signed last October for the expansion of the Map Ta Phut port and a contract was also sealed last month for the expansion of U-Tapao airport in Rayong and relevant urban development in its vicinity.

These are parts of the EEC project.

Ms Ratchada said that the coronavirus disease 2019 caused a decline in investment projects in the EEC from April to June but such projects should increase later because investors wanted to relocate their production bases to avoid impacts of the trade war between China and the United States. Investors from China, Japan and Singapore formed the biggest group of foreign investors who planned to move to Thailand, she said.

“The prime minister in his capacity as the chairman of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee prioritizes investment in Thailand and in EEC for economic benefits. A cabinet reshuffle will not have any impact on the EEC project,” Ms Ratchada said. (TNA)











