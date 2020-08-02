Jet ski explodes on Bangsaen Beach

A marine-rescue unit’s jet ski exploded at Bangsaen Beach, injuring its driver.

The Trikunnathum rescue team arrived at the beach July 31 to find the watercraft burning. A few minutes later the fire was out, but the jet ski was lost.







Jet ski owner Suthep Jaruworarak, 46, suffered burns and scratches. He was sent to Burapa University Hospital for treatment.

Driver Jakkrit Duanghip, 42, said he was having trouble starting the jet ski, so he contacted Suthep for help. He got it started and then it exploded. Suthep was thrown by the blast.

Saensuk Mayor Narongchai Kunplome said the explosion occurred after a marine-rescue drill, adding that it was fortunate no one was killed.

