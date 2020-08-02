Jet ski explodes on Bangsaen Beach

By Pattaya Mail
The Bangsaen rescue jet-ski burst into flames flinging the driver Suthep Jaruworaruk into the air. Fortunately he was not seriously injured.

A marine-rescue unit’s jet ski exploded at Bangsaen Beach, injuring its driver.

The Trikunnathum rescue team arrived at the beach July 31 to find the watercraft burning. A few minutes later the fire was out, but the jet ski was lost.


Jet ski owner Suthep Jaruworarak, 46, suffered burns and scratches. He was sent to Burapa University Hospital for treatment.

Firemen rush to put out the flames that engulfed a jet-ski on Bangsaen beach.

Driver Jakkrit Duanghip, 42, said he was having trouble starting the jet ski, so he contacted Suthep for help. He got it started and then it exploded. Suthep was thrown by the blast.

Saensuk Mayor Narongchai Kunplome said the explosion occurred after a marine-rescue drill, adding that it was fortunate no one was killed.

Suthep Jaruworaruk was shaken but not stirred.

Narongchai Khunplome, Mayor of Saen Suk Municipality rushed from the awards ceremony to the scene of the accident.



A rescue worker points to the remains of the doomed jet-ski.


