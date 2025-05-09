Pattaya officials baffled by pickup truck found struck utility pole near Bali Hai—Driver nowhere in sight

PATTAYA, Thailand – It’s becoming an all-too-familiar sight on Pattaya’s roads—vehicles ending up where they clearly shouldn’t be. In the latest case, early morning drivers were stunned to spot a white pickup truck perched precariously atop a road divider near the overpass leading to Bali Hai Pier.

The scene left many scratching their heads how the vehicle had managed to end up at such an angle.

Municipal enforcement officers were the first to arrive and inspect the scene, discovering that the pickup had also struck a utility pole. There were no visible skid marks or signs of braking.







Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. However, public property—including the streetlight—was visibly damaged. Making the incident even more mysterious, the driver had completely vanished by the time authorities arrived—abandoning the vehicle without explanation.

Such bizarre single-vehicle incidents, often involving poles, barriers, or medians, are not uncommon in Pattaya, especially late at night or in the early hours. Officials continue to stress the importance of cautious driving, particularly on curved or elevated stretches of road like those around Bali Hai Pier.

Police have launched an investigation and are checking CCTV footage in the area to determine how the truck got there and who was behind the wheel.

































