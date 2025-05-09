Pattaya City fines project manager for dirtying public road, orders cleanup or face construction halt

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai conducted an on-site inspection of a construction project located on South Pattaya Road after receiving complaints from citizens via the 1337 hotline and the “Direct to Pattaya Mayor” Facebook page.

The complaints highlighted that trucks and cement vehicles associated with the project were entering and leaving the site without washing their tires, causing gravel, stones, dirt, and mud to spill onto the road. This led to dust pollution, significantly affecting the local community.







During the inspection, Manot spoke with the project manager, who acknowledged the issue and immediately took action to resolve it by deploying water trucks to wash down the area in front of the construction site and clean the tires of the vehicles before they left the area to reduce dust and debris on the road.

Furthermore, the Deputy Mayor ordered the project manager to pay a fine of 10,000 baht at Pattaya City Hall. He also instructed authorities to rigorously monitor the site and warned that any future negligence or violations would result in immediate fines. If the situation does not improve, there could be an order to suspend construction until it meets the strict guidelines set by the Pattaya City authorities.

































