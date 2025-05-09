Pattaya City advances ‘Go Green’ agenda with enhanced public image strategy

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has convened the 4th meeting of its Organizational Image Enhancement Taskforce to accelerate progress under the “Pattaya Go Green” initiative. The meeting, chaired by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, aimed to reinforce strategic communication, track key environmental projects, and promote a positive public image of the city both locally and internationally.

The taskforce is focused on improving communication channels, building media networks, and responding rapidly to negative situations. This effort seeks to strengthen the city’s image as a low-carbon, sustainable global tourism destination.







Key progress updates included collaboration with the Provincial Electricity Authority to reduce energy use and costs at wastewater facilities, the solar rooftop installation on Pattaya City Hall—set for procurement by July—and the development of reclaimed water systems to generate additional revenue. All projects fall under the “Pattaya Go Green” directive.

The meeting also highlighted the strong public response to recent Songkran events, especially the inclusion of international beauty queens, which drew massive crowds and boosted cultural interest. Mayor Poramet and Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Pettrakul urged the taskforce to actively report progress and challenges in a constructive format to keep the public informed and engaged.

































