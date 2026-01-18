Pattaya officials act after construction dirt spills across Pattaya Third Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers moved swiftly to address traffic safety concerns after large amounts of soil from a construction project were found spilled across Pattaya Third Road, causing dirty road conditions and posing risks to motorists, Jan 17.

The Pattaya Municipal Enforcement Unit (Thetsakij) inspected the site after receiving complaints from road users. Officers found loose soil scattered across the roadway, creating hazardous conditions for vehicles and motorcycles.







Authorities immediately ordered the construction operator to clean the road without delay and summoned those responsible to the Pattaya Municipal Enforcement Center for fines and legal action in accordance with city regulations.

Officials stressed that public roads are not dumping grounds, warning that negligence by construction operators will not be tolerated and must be met with accountability to ensure public safety.



































