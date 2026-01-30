Pattaya announces temporary alcohol sales ban on select February dates

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City authorities have announced a temporary ban on the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages on two upcoming weekends, due to election laws and in accordance with national regulations.

The prohibition applies to the sale, distribution, free provision, or serving of all types of alcoholic beverages, effective during the following periods:

– From 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 31 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 1

– From 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 7 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 8







The ban covers all establishments and activities within Pattaya, including shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, and private events.

City officials urged business operators and the public to strictly comply with the measure, warning that violators may face legal action under existing alcohol control laws.

Authorities said the temporary restriction is intended to ensure public order and compliance with national regulations during the specified periods.



































