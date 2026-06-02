Notice of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders TAKE ME TO TOMA CO., LTD.

Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Take Me To Toma Co., Ltd. will be held via online meeting platform (Zoom Meeting) on Thursday, 25 June 2026 at 2:00 p.m. (Thailand Time).

The meeting will be convened for the purpose of considering and, if deemed appropriate, passing resolutions on the following matters:

To consider and approve the dissolution of Take Me To Toma Co., Ltd. To consider and appoint a Liquidator and determine the authority and powers of the Liquidator. To consider and approve matters relating to the liquidation process, including the management, sale, transfer, and distribution of the Company’s assets and liabilities in accordance with applicable laws. To consider any other matters arising in connection with the dissolution and liquidation of the Company.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Take Me To Toma Co., Ltd.

Dated: 2 June 2026

…………………………………………..

Director

Take Me To Toma Co., Ltd.

















































