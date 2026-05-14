Pattaya officers clear sidewalk clutter near Naklua Market after public complaints

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal enforcement officers in Naklua responded to public complaints after piles of miscellaneous items were found obstructing sidewalks near the New Naklua Market area. Officials said the discarded belongings and clutter had affected public order and blocked pedestrian access along the footpath, prompting concerns from local residents and passersby.

Upon inspection, officers found no homeless individuals or owners present at the scene, only abandoned items left along the sidewalk. Authorities then removed the objects and carried out a cleanup operation to restore order and improve accessibility in the area. City officials said inspections and enforcement efforts will continue to help keep public walkways clean, safe, and accessible for residents and visitors.























































