Heavy rain floods Pattaya again as residents question endless drainage problems

PATTAYA, Thailand – Heavy overnight rain triggered flooding across multiple parts of Pattaya once again, reviving long-standing frustration among residents who say the city continues to suffer from the same drainage problems year after year. Thunderstorms lasting more than an hour late on May 14 left several major roads submerged, turning parts of the popular tourist city into temporary waterways and stranding vehicles in rising floodwater.







Among the worst-affected areas were Soi Khao Noi, Soi Khao Talo, South Pattaya Sukhumvit Road, Third Road, and sections of the railway parallel road behind Wat Tham Samakkee — locations already notorious for repeated flooding during heavy rain. Water levels reportedly rose rapidly in several low-lying zones, leaving smaller vehicles unable to pass. Some drivers attempted to push through flooded roads only to see engines stall mid-route, causing traffic congestion and disruption throughout the night. Residents said the phrase “water waiting to drain” has become an all-too-familiar explanation from authorities, but for many locals it represents recurring hardship involving damaged vehicles, difficult travel conditions, and repeated property losses.

Despite years of drainage improvement projects, including pipe dredging, road works, and additional pumping systems, many residents argue that flooding continues to return to the same areas whenever heavy rain strikes. The flooding also raises concerns over Pattaya’s image as a major international tourist destination, with submerged roads, traffic chaos, and travel disruption affecting both residents and visitors. While authorities have continued promoting flood prevention projects, many locals are still asking the same question: when will Pattaya finally escape its chronic flooding problem?























































