Pattaya-Nongprue trains traffic-police volunteers

Nongprue police trained a new batch of volunteers to help with traffic management around Pattaya.

Subdistrict Mayor Winai Inpitak opened the monthly training session for civil-defense volunteers at Disaster Prevention and Mitigation headquarters June 6.







The primary job of civil-defense volunteers is to supplement the efforts of traffic police by keeping cars and motorbikes moving at schools in the morning and afternoon, as well as events at temples, house blessings and funerals.

The training sessions provide knowledge of traffic laws and police operations.

































