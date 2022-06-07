British embassies emphasize they cannot pay expat hospital bills

Following a rush of tragic cases in recent months, the British embassies in Thailand and Cambodia are reminding their nationals that medical bills must be paid by insurers, the patient or willing third parties. They add on their websites that they cannot fund air tickets to get home, no matter how urgent the crisis.







A current case illustrates the issue. Retiree John Humphreys, 75, has lived in Thailand and Cambodia for the past 20 years. Originally based in Pattaya, he became well-known as a member of the popular Dolly Sisters, a drag comedy-song act, which helped raise substantial money for aids charities. He was also a volunteer hospital visitor for two embassies.





Last month, he suffered intense pain and was discovered to be seriously ill with cancer-related conditions. He is currently lying uninsured and semi-conscious in a Siem Reap hospital. Initial donations from local friends have now expired and no family members have offered to assist financially. According to an embassy-linked NGO with access to medical records, his condition is terminal. The hospital authorities say they may have to remove him from the premises as foreigners are not eligible for free accommodation.







This case, amongst others, is pushing mandatory insurance for foreigners back into the news. Currently, there are no mandatory insurance requirements for Cambodian visas. Thai authorities presently require proof of Covid-specific insurance, worth at least US$10,000 and valid for a minimum of one month, for all foreign entrants except work permit holders who are covered by the state scheme. But most visas and extensions of stay do not require ongoing or comprehensive medical insurance.





The Thai government has announced that, with effect from 1 September 2022, yearly retirement visas (minimum age 50), issued by embassies abroad, will require US$3 million comprehensive medical insurance, but with a separate facility for self-insurance. These rules will also apply for the annual extension of stay. However, there will still be loopholes as retirees can apply for other visas, such as the Elite card or some 12 month extensions granted by immigration offices, which don’t require ongoing insurance.







Travel gurus say the issues are complex. While many competitor Asian countries are downgrading insurance requirements to boost tourist numbers, it is difficult for Thailand to move in the opposite direction. Moreover, whilst some policies currently on the market are good, others are a scam which would never pay up following a claim. A spokesman for Easy Travel, who declined to be identified, said, “Just because someone waves around a policy document doesn’t automatically mean it’s worth anything.”





























