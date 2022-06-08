3 hurt in 3-car pileup at Chonburi railway crossing

Three people were injured when a motorist collided with two trucks in Panthong district in Chonburi.

The 40-year-old driver of a Nissan Almera, who was not carrying identification, was trapped in his car for 30 minutes before being sent to Panthong Hospital after the June 5 accident on Panthong-Ban Kao in Bankao Subdistrict of Chonburi province.







Sujittra Phomsit, 43, and Wiwat Polrom, 42, suffered only minor injuries after the Almera rear-ended their Toyota Vigo. The car then collided with a six-wheeled truck.

Witnesses said the Toyota was stopped at a railroad crossing barrier waiting for a train to pass when the Nissan slammed into the back of the pickup at high-speed.

































