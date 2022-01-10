Pattaya, Nongprue restaurants warned to get SHA+ sticker

Nongprue police pushed for all restaurants to register for an SHA+ certification if they want to sell alcohol.

Deputy Police Chief Pol. Lt. Col. Krit Masuk led a team of officers around the subdistrict Jan. 7 to check that any booze-selling eatery had a Safety & Health Administration Plus sticker from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.







The SHA+ designation certifies that all employees are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and all other disease-control measures are enforced.

While not part of the standard, daily Covid-19 testing of all employees also is required, Krit told business owners. Unless the venue doesn’t plan to sell alcohol. In that case, neither SHA+ nor testing is needed.



The inspection found a number of restaurants pouring beers without the SHA+ sticker. They were warned and told how to get their paperwork in order.

































