Pattaya, Nongprue restaurants warned to get SHA+ sticker

By Pattaya Mail
Deputy Police Chief Pol. Lt. Col. Krit Masuk led a team of officers around the subdistrict to check for rules compliance and told those not complying how to get their paperwork in order.

Nongprue police pushed for all restaurants to register for an SHA+ certification if they want to sell alcohol.

Deputy Police Chief Pol. Lt. Col. Krit Masuk led a team of officers around the subdistrict Jan. 7 to check that any booze-selling eatery had a Safety & Health Administration Plus sticker from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.



The SHA+ designation certifies that all employees are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and all other disease-control measures are enforced.

While not part of the standard, daily Covid-19 testing of all employees also is required, Krit told business owners. Unless the venue doesn’t plan to sell alcohol. In that case, neither SHA+ nor testing is needed.


The inspection found a number of restaurants pouring beers without the SHA+ sticker. They were warned and told how to get their paperwork in order.

