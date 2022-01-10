Vendors urge Thai government to import pork to curb rising price

Pork sellers are urging the government to import pork to help control soaring prices that are currently impacting both consumers and vendors.

Pork vendors at Huai Khwang market expressed concerns that the average price of market pork might hit 300 baht per kilogram if the government does not intervene. Rising prices have already hit sales as regular customers order less pork from vendors. One vendor urged the government to start importing pork to alleviate the situation, while a customer in the area said she was forced to reduce her purchases due to soaring prices.







According to Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, a survey has been launched to evaluate the number of live pigs and frozen stocks in the country. Teams will also be dispatched to survey pork stocks and provide information that can help officials decide on their next course of action.

The export of live pigs has been suspended until April 5, with pig farmers, distributors and food freezing facility operators now required to report their stocks on a weekly basis.



Meanwhile, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana has denied the rumors of an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in the Kingdom. He added that Thai authorities must report any ASF cases to the World Organisation for Animal Health and would never hide such an outbreak from the world. Nevertheless, he said the Department of Livestock Development is closely monitoring any suspected cases and preparing measures to prevent the disease from entering the country.



























