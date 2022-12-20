Pattaya nightclub raided 2nd time for after-hours service

A Soi LK Metro nightclub was raided for the second time in six weeks for operating after legal hours.

Pattaya police on patrol saw what looked to be a closed, a two-story shophouse that houses the As Friends and the 69.1 Club Prive night clubs, but a staff member was stationed at a side door and “blaring” music could be heard from outside.







Police forced their way in around 2:45 a.m. and found 50 Thais and foreigners carousing. Officers ended the party and sent everyone except the management packing.

The two pubs on different floors are under the same management, police said. They were raided at 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 for operating after 2 a.m. Apparently ownership didn’t learn its lesson and a five-year closure may now be requested from Chonburi Province.























