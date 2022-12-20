Rescued sailors return to Sattahip Naval Base, search under way for 30 more

Scuba divers from the Sattahip Naval Base were deployed to search for 30 sailors who went missing after HTMS Sukhothai sank in the Gulf of Thailand off Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The sea there was not as rough as it had been two days ago and personnel from increased air and sea search and rescue missions were confident they would find the missing sailors.







On Dec 20, at 12.20am, 54 sailors who survived after the corvette capsized in stormy seas returned to the Sattahip Naval Base in Chonburi province on naval buses. They hugged their family members in a happy reunion moment.

VAdm Pichai Lorchusakul, commander of the First Naval Area Command, said all missing sailors would be rescued and he ordered naval scuba divers to board helicopters and look for sailors in the Gulf of Thailand. The divers would bring sailors from the sea to rescue helicopters, he said. (TNA)





























