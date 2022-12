A South Korean jet-ski racer died when his watercraft hit big waves during the Jet Ski World Cup Grand Prix in Pattaya.

Kim Sung-won, 40, was knocked off his jet ski while entering the first curve of the tournament’s Pro-Am Endurance Open event in Jomtien Beach Dec. 17.







A rescue team brought Kim, a member of the Freedom Racing Jet Ski Team, to shore before sending him to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya where he was pronounced dead.

Doctors said they believe he died of asphyxiation.