Pattaya nightclub guards innocent of beating Indian troublemaker

Security guards at a Walking Street pub did not beat up an Indian man itching for a fight.

Pattaya police Jan. 29 said witnesses and security camera video showed that Prince Chadda, 35, picked a fight with some Indian tourists at the Dubai Indian Restaurant in South Pattaya around 4 a.m. that day after creating a ruckus at the Tony’s Pub an hour earlier.







Adrian Gerritsen, the security chief at the pub, said Chadda is a former employee who left under less-than-amicable terms a while back. Around 3 a.m. Jan. 29, he showed up at Tony’s tried to block the car of the bar’s owner and start a fight. Security guards escorted Chadda away from the scene and he walked off without any fight or injury.

Still itching for a brawl, Chadda then started trouble at the Dubai restaurant, but ended up getting a beatdown from some visiting compatriots.



























