Election posters go up in Pattaya, months ahead of polls

The date of the next national election hasn’t even been set, but campaign posters have started going up in Pattaya.

The constitution requires the next polls by May, but they could come sooner if Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha dissolves parliament. But Prayut has made no indication he plans to do that. If not, the legislature’s term ends on March 23.







Politicians have until 90 days before that date to switch parties. And they’ve been doing that in large numbers in recent weeks, juggling for the best place to be re-elected, party ideology notwithstanding.

With party lines now firming, party posters have gone up across Pattaya, with the Pheu Thai Party’s banners highlighting Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the party’s pledge to cut utility and fuel bills and create 20 million jobs.







The Bhumjaithai Party’s banners shout its policy to offer interest-free loans with three-year repayment terms.

The Democrat Party’s banners meanwhile picture Jurin Laksanawisit and a promise to improve the economy and nation.

Other parties also have their pledges plastered on poles, such as Thai Sang Thai’s offer of 3,000-baht monthly pensions and the Thai Liberal Party push for lower fuel prices.



























