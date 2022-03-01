Pattaya-Naklua Walk & Eat draws to quiet close

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
523
The Pattaya-Naklua Walk & Eat Festival proved to be quite popular for local residents and tourists for an enjoyable evening out with the family.

Interrupted by Covid-19, the Naklua Walk & Eat Festival came to a quiet close Feb. 27.

The street market specializing in fresh seafood opened in December but shut down for several weeks in January due to the coronavirus outbreak. It resumed Feb. 5., but to smaller crowds as daily Covid-19 cases in the city soared.

Thanatta Samongdee, a ‘Taiwanese’ tea vendor, said that while the last weekend wasn’t busy, the people that did attend seemed to be having a good time. She hopes the market will return next year.

Naklua market is well known amongst Thais and expats for its fresh and exotic seafood.

A variety of traditional Thai entertainment was presented on stage for the entrainment of the revelers.



The eating and drinking area at the far end of Naklua market was packed every night.









