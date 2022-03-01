Pattaya-Naklua Walk & Eat draws to quiet close

Interrupted by Covid-19, the Naklua Walk & Eat Festival came to a quiet close Feb. 27.

The street market specializing in fresh seafood opened in December but shut down for several weeks in January due to the coronavirus outbreak. It resumed Feb. 5., but to smaller crowds as daily Covid-19 cases in the city soared.

Thanatta Samongdee, a ‘Taiwanese’ tea vendor, said that while the last weekend wasn’t busy, the people that did attend seemed to be having a good time. She hopes the market will return next year.







































