Utility companies worked together to tidy unsightly electricity and communications lines in Pattaya.

Working with staff of 14 companies, the Provincial Electricity Authority on Feb. 28 worked on lines on Second Road from Central Road to the Dolphin Roundabout.



The two-day project, expected to conclude March 1, caused a temporary outage for Sophon Cable TV customers.

The work is intended not only to improve the scenery, but also to prevent fires.