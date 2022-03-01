Thailand to launch ‘Pig Sandbox’ campaign to raise farming standards

The Department of Livestock Development (DLD) has revealed plans to launch a ‘Pig Sandbox’ campaign, aimed at raising swine farming standards while addressing the issue of African Swine Fever (ASF). The disease was believed to be one of the main factors behind a recent pig shortage that led to skyrocketing pork prices.



According to DLD Director-General Sorawit Thanito, the scheme will include a special control area allowing farmers to raise and sell pigs only within the designated zone. Additionally, the initiative aims to provide high-quality pork in order to meet market demands.

These farms will be managed in accordance with the “3S” principles of scan, screen, and support. Scanning involves determining the spread’s risk. Screening meanwhile determines a farm’s readiness and support involves assisting farms in raising pork, securing investment financing and locating markets for products.







According to the DLD, the number of pig farms has been declining compared to previous years. Breeders are also in shorter supply, particularly in significant pork-producing provinces. The majority of local farmers have meanwhile been downsizing their operations to reduce investment expenditures.

Sorawit said officials will use strict measures to prevent the smuggling of meat and live pigs from ships, as well as conduct active case investigations at markets, farms and slaughterhouses. (NNT)

































