Pattaya Music Festival fan arrested with 2 guns

Pattaya police arrested a man showing off his handgun on Jomtien Beach.

Thongchai Sareonthongsai, 30, was captured after 4:30 a.m. Saturday after a tourist sent a photograph to Pattaya police of the suspect pointing a gun at the sea.







Officers spread out along the beach and, at first, did not spot him, as Thongchai and his friends had left the scene. But they returned to the spot between Jomtien sois 7 and 8, thinking no one was on their tail. Officers were waiting.

A search of his Audi sedan found a 45-caliber and 9 mm gun, along with ammunition for each. He was remanded in custody with various weapons charges.

































