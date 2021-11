Experience the unique charm of ‘Loy Krathong’ at Benihana. Feast on sumptuous food and enjoy special mocktails on the Benihana terrace or to takeaway.

A free Krathong will be yours for a spend of THB 3,000 or more and a selfie snapshot with your chef is posted on social.

Get ready for a great night out!

Benihana is located on Beach Road, and open Thursday to Sunday, from 12:00 noon – 10:00 pm.

For more information, please call Benihana Pattaya: 038 412 120 ext.1395 or email: [email protected]