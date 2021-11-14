Chonburi wife-beater arrested while sleeping

A Chonburi woman waited until her abusive husband was sleeping before calling the police.

Surachai Tuaman, 40, was taken into custody Nov. 13 by officers who woke the suspect as he slept on a mattress with his son at the shophouse in Ban Suan Subdistrict, Muang District.







His wife, Duangrudee, 42, greeted police with a bruised, bloody and swollen face and scratches on her arms.

She claimed her husband routinely beat her when he was drunk.



This time, he had returned from a birthday party and demanded Duangrudee make him a meal while she was washing dishes. An argument ensued and he struck her, the wife told police.

She waited until he passed out to call authorities. She wants to take her child and clothing and leave him, she said.



























