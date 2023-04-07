Pattaya puts final touches on Songkran celebration plans

Tradition will reign early and water rain late on the Pattaya area’s two big Songkran days.

Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul chaired a final April 4 planning meeting for the Songkran “wan lai” days on April 18 in Naklua and April 19 in Pattaya.

In Naklua, the day will begin at 7 a.m. with offerings of rice and dried food to 99 monks, bathing Buddha statues and paying respect to older people, asking for blessings and giving gifts.







At 10 a.m., a major Songkran flower parade will depart from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation. It will move to Lan Po Public Park, the Naklua New Market and then split into two smaller parades. The first will go back to Lan Po Park and the second returns to Sawang Boriboon.







A day later, Songkran commemorations begin at Wat Chaimongkol Temple with offerings of morning meals to monks, presenting of certificates to older people, bathing of Buddha statues and monks, paying respect to older residents and Thai cultural performances and traditional games.

At noon, Pattaya’s Buddha parade will commence, making a loop from Chaimongkol Temple and Central Road along Second and Beach roads.



Beach Road will be closed between Central and South roads from 2:30-8 p.m. and stages along the beach will feature folks dancing and cultural shows, building of sand pagodas, performances by Pattaya schoolchildren and concerts.

Powder and high pressure water guns are prohibited with fines of 2,000 baht to those violating the law. Damaging or trespassing on government property will carry a fine of 5,000 baht.















