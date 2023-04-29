208 kids learn self-reliance at Pattaya day camp

More than 200 teenagers and children learned how to become more self-reliant at a camp organized by the Father Ray Foundation.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn opened the April 25 camp at the Mahatai Pattaya Convention Center with 119 teenagers and 89 children from the Father Ray Children’s Village, Hand to Hand Foundation, Beginnings Foundation, Take Care Kids, Fountain of Life Children’s Center, Friend’s Friend Organization, Father Ray Special Children’s School, and the Banglamung Boys Home.







Rev. Wiboon Lompanawuth, president of Father Ray Foundation, said the self-reliance camp aimed to help kids understand methods to take care of themselves physically, mentally, intellectually, emotionally and socially.

Lessons stressed proper behavior and reinforcement of their roles and duties in society, and how to develop motivation and strive for success.

American sailors on shore leave in Pattaya participated in the event as well.





















