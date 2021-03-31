Pattaya mosque raises funds for kids

Pattaya’s Muslim community raised funds for children with a tea party and temple fair.



Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome on March 27 presided over the opening ceremony for the “Fountain for Faith” charity event at the Darul Ibada Mosque in Central Pattaya with Imam Farut Wongborisut.







The annual event raises funds to support Muslim activities in Pattaya and raise funds for Muslim children’s education.







The event featured exhibition booths, clothes, costumes, community products, and a variety of foods and beverages on sale.











