Updated status of interprovincial air, sea, land travel in Thailand as of April 1

The interprovincial transportation has resumed new normal operations in line with the nationwide public health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



DOMESTIC AIR TRAVEL

Air Asia has announced that it will resume new normal operations of all 40 domestic routes from 1 April, 2021. Also, from the date, the airline will increase the frequency on several popular routes, including the ones linking Bangkok (Don Mueang) with Chiang Mai (13 daily flights), Phuket (11 daily flights), Hat Yai (eight daily flights), Surat Thani (six daily flights), and Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen and Udon Thani (five daily flights each), as well as ones linking Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) with Chiang Mai, Nan, Phuket, Hat Yai and Nakhon Si Thammarat. In addition, the airline will resume all 14 cross-region routes to stimulate domestic tourism in Thailand.







Bangkok Airways resumed its Phuket-Hat Yai flight from 28 March, 2021, bringing the total number of its destinations to eight, which are Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Krabi, Lampang, Phuket, Samui, Sukhothai, and Trat – all operating from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi). However, it will delay the launch of two new planned routes: Bangkok – Khon Kaen and Bangkok – Hat Yai to 2022. At the same time, flights on the Phuket – U-Tapao and Phuket – Samui still remain temporarily suspended until further notice.







Thai Lion Air is operating new direct normal flights from Don Mueang International Airport to 13 Thai cities: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phitsanulok, Phuket, Surat Thani, Trang, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Hat Yai – Udon Thani.

Thai Vietjet Airlines is operating its new normal, cross-region flights including Phuket – Chiang Rai, Hat Yai – Chiang Rai, and Chiang Mai – Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Meanwhile, U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya International Airport has announced the summer flight schedule for April – October, 2021, with Air Asia operating on four cross-region routes including three daily flights on Chiang Mai – U-tapao and one daily flight each on Hat Yai – U-Tapao, Phuket – U-Tapao, and Udon Thani – U-Tapao, and Thai Lion Air operating a daily flight on Chiang Mai – U-Tapao.

LAND TRAVEL

Bus – Interprovincial bus services resumed new normal operations in line with the easing of the COVID-19 control measures. However, bus schedules are only available 30 days in advance.

Train – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) also gradually resumed new normal train services to all regions, as well as weekend and special holiday trains.

Mass Transit Systems – The Airport Rail Link, BTS Skytrain, and MRT Subway are operating as per normal.







WATER TRAVEL

Raja Ferry Port continues its new normal operations on the Don Sak – Samui route as usual, with ferry services scheduled during 05.00 – 19.00 Hrs. daily. For its Don Sak – Phangan routes, passengers are advised to transit at Ko Samui. The company also offers airport transfer services, from either Surat Thani Airport or Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport to hotels on Ko Samui or Ko Phangan.

Ferry to Ko Chang from two piers are running new normal operations as usual with roundtrip ferry services between Ko Chang and the Centre Point Ferry Pier leave every hour from 06.00 – 19.00 Hrs., while boats between Ko Chang and theNatural Bay Pier leave every 45 minutes from 06.30 – 19.00 Hrs.







TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (www.tatnews.org); Facebook (tatnews.org); and Twitter (Tatnews_Org).

For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.













