Pattaya children celebrate the New Year at home of benevolence

Children at the Child Protection and Development Centre (CPDC) under the care of the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) enjoyed themselves tremendously at a New Year’s party held on Dec. 27.

The party was organized by Samphan Akarapongpanit together with Mrs. Radchada Chomjinda and Siromet Akarapongpanit directors of the HHNFT







The children and staff participated in lucky draws to win many valuable prizes including electric appliances, accessories, home decorations, learning equipment, dolls, watches, and. Long-serving staff could also win cash prizes, gold and jewelry.



Mrs. Radchada Chomjinda thanked the staff for their hard work in helping to look after the children, including almost a hundred offspring of foreign nationals working in Thailand.































