Pattaya military draft postponed, crowd limits enacted

Boonlua Chatree
The annual military draft will be postponed until late April due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the Pattaya-area draft event.
Maj. Tavorn Keeramart, of Banglamung District’s military recruiting office, said March 17 Banglamung’s April 7-8 event at Pattaya School No. 2 will now take place April 21-23 at Nongprue’s HM King Bhumibol the Great Public Park. Banglamung, Naklua and Nong Plalai sub-districts will go first with the district’s remaining sub-districts on April 23.

The events were postponed due to the need for “social distancing” and eliminate large gatherings to control the Covid-19 outbreak. Toward that end, Tavorn said, people can apply before the event individually for military service through April 9 and get medical checkups on April 10.

Those requesting a deferral from military service don’t need to show up to the April events at all but can apply at the recruiting office before May 31. However, those seeking draft exemptions – most frequently transgender women – can apply from March 25-April 15, but must show up on draft day.

Also, to keep the draft crowds small, relatives and friends will not be allowed to attend this year.

All Thai male nationals at age 21 must submit themselves for the draft, although many are turned away for not meeting physical requirements, excused for educational reasons or dismissed due to trans-gender issues. (Pattaya Mail File photo)
