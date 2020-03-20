Pattaya military draft postponed, crowd limits enacted

The annual military draft will be postponed until late April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for April 1-11, the nationwide conscription ceremonies are now set for April 16-26, including the Pattaya-area draft event.





Maj. Tavorn Keeramart, of Banglamung District’s military recruiting office, said March 17 Banglamung’s April 7-8 event at Pattaya School No. 2 will now take place April 21-23 at Nongprue’s HM King Bhumibol the Great Public Park. Banglamung, Naklua and Nong Plalai sub-districts will go first with the district’s remaining sub-districts on April 23.

The events were postponed due to the need for “social distancing” and eliminate large gatherings to control the Covid-19 outbreak. Toward that end, Tavorn said, people can apply before the event individually for military service through April 9 and get medical checkups on April 10.

Those requesting a deferral from military service don’t need to show up to the April events at all but can apply at the recruiting office before May 31. However, those seeking draft exemptions – most frequently transgender women – can apply from March 25-April 15, but must show up on draft day.

Also, to keep the draft crowds small, relatives and friends will not be allowed to attend this year.











