Pattaya continues covering city in disinfectant to prevent spread of the coronavirus

Jetsada Homklin
City health workers performed temperature checks on boat passengers and distributed sanitizing hand gel.
Pattaya health workers sprayed disinfectant on Soi 8 and at Pattaya Police Station.

Deputy City Manager Pramote Tubtim led Public Health and Environment Department workers on the March 18 “big cleaning” mission, with natural disinfectant sprayed from a truck on the bar street.



Workers then moved to the Soi 9 police station where they covered the waiting and work areas with handheld tanks and sprayers.

Meanwhile at Bali Hai Pier, city health workers performed temperature checks on boat passengers and distributed sanitizing hand gel.

Pattaya health workers sprayed disinfectant in all the rooms of the Pattaya Police Station.
City workers use a high powered water hose down the street of dirt and dust which could harbor any viruses.
City workers use a high powered waterhose to clean the street of dirt and dust which could harbor any viruses.

City workers were out in force cleaning the streets like never before.
