Pattaya game centers remain open amid Covid-19 clampdown

Pattaya’s bars and entertainment venues are closed to prevent large gatherings during the coronavirus crisis, but the city’s video game shops and internet cafes are still packing in teenagers.





Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri told operators of gaming shops, internet cafes and apartment blocks that authorities will be checking to ensure that laws and regulations pertaining to their minor customers are adhered to, but made no mention of closing them down due to Covid-19.

The district chief seemed more concerned with the number of hours kids were spending playing video games while schools are closed and whether they’re smoking or drinking.

While youths are the lowest risk group for personal harm from Covid-19, they can carry the virus with no symptoms and pass the disease on to parents and grandparents in higher-risk groups.

Amnart said kids under 15 can only play online from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. while school is out while those 15-18 years old can stay out until 10 p.m.

He said district officials will be inspecting game centers and cafes to insure minors are not sold liquor or cigarettes.

