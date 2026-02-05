Undercover sting nets Chinese dealer in Pattaya ketamine vape case

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police, working jointly with Region 2 Provincial Police, have arrested a Chinese national accused of trafficking ketamine-infused vape pods, commonly known as “zombie pods,” seizing a large quantity of illegal items in a targeted undercover operation on February 3.

Officers conducted a controlled buy after receiving intelligence that a Chinese tourist was supplying ketamine vape pods to partygoers in Pattaya. An undercover officer contacted the suspect and agreed to purchase the pods at a price of 1,200 baht per unit, with the exchange arranged in front of a condominium in Soi Thappraya 15, South Pattaya.







When the suspect arrived and completed the transaction, police moved in and arrested him, seizing 10 ketamine vape pods and 12,000 baht in marked banknotes used in the sting.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s room uncovered an additional 40 ketamine vape pods, around 400 empty vape cartridges and components, and three zip-lock bags containing a white powder identified as etomidate, which was kept as evidence for forensic examination.





The suspect, identified as Mr. Yu Kun, 34, a Chinese national, was taken into custody and handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings. Police said the operation was part of an ongoing crackdown on drug distribution networks targeting nightlife and party scenes in Pattaya.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to strict enforcement against narcotics-related offenses to protect public safety and the city’s tourism image.



































