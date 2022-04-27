Pattaya mayoral candidates stump at Tree Town Market

Soi Buakhao’s Tree Town Market has become a prime battleground for Pattaya mayoral candidates vying for votes from Pattaya’s party people.

Pattaya Ruam Jai candidate Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn and central Pattaya council candidates visited the popular bar and restaurant complex April 26, distributing pamphlets to introduce themselves.



Sinchai said that he has experience dealing with the private sector for over 20 years. His family has a hotel business in Pattaya and, therefore, he truly understands the suffering of business operators during the Covid-19 crisis.

He understands that Pattaya mainly relies on entertainment businesses and is confident that he clearly knows the problems and is ready to help business operators stay open until 4 a.m. again.







Sinchai also discussed flooding problems, saying a new management plan is needed and roadwork projects that exacerbate flooding need to stop.

On April 25, independent candidate Sakchai Taengho canvassed Tree Town, also promising to restore normal operating hours.

Operating and alcohol-sales hours, however, are not under the control of Pattaya’s mayor and are set by national policy and orders from Chonburi’s governor.



































