Disabled Pattaya lottery vendor brutally attacked and robbed

A disabled lottery vendor assaulted and robbed outside Pattaya received financial aid from Nongprue Subdistrict.

Surachet Srithong, 39, was attacked as he rolled his wheelchair along Highway 36 in Pong Subdistrict Monday. The assailant punched Surachet in the face and knocked over his wheelchair, continued to kick him several times before stealing a bag containing 70 lottery tickets, and a half-baht-weight gold necklace.



Surachet said that he remembers the face of his attacker very clearly and would be able to recognize him if he saw him again. Huay Yai and Nongprue police said they have several leads and are hoping to make an arrest soon.

Nongprue Mayor Wanchai Sanngam and officers of Social Welfare Department visited the Nakhon Sri Thammarat native at his home on Soi Mabyailia 24 Monday with officers to record the attack.







The sympathetic officials also gave Surachet personal necessities including food and water.

Wanchai said Surachet will receive crime compensation up to 50,000 baht from the subdistrict, along with up to 40,000 baht in medical coverage, physical and mental rehabilitation up to 20,000 baht and 336 baht a day during his recovery period as determined by the medical doctor.



































