Pattaya mayor candidate promises ‘action over words’ as election campaign opens

PATTAYA, Thailand – The atmosphere at Pattaya City Hall was lively on May 28 as mayoral candidates officially registered for the upcoming Pattaya election, with incumbent mayor Poramet Ngampichet and the “Rao Rak Pattaya” (We Love Pattaya) team entering the race with a campaign focused on continuity and practical action. Using the slogan, “Turn words into results, turn problems into action,” Poramet positioned his campaign as a promise to continue driving Pattaya forward “without interruption.”

Running as candidate number 2, Poramet urged voters to support both himself and his full team, encouraging residents to “raise two fingers and move forward together.” Under the vision “Better Pattaya – A World-Class Tourism City with International Quality of Life,” the campaign outlined three strategic pillars and 33 policies focused on economic growth, environmental sustainability, public safety, smart city technology, and transparent administration. The platform emphasizes inclusive economic development, better living standards, greener urban planning, and modern digital management systems aimed at strengthening Pattaya’s position as one of Thailand’s leading tourism destinations.





























































