Pattaya mayoral candidate gripes about sign shenanigans

Games involving campaign signs continue in Pattaya, with one mayoral candidate complaining to police that his billboards were replaced with another candidate’s.

Former Banglamung District Chief Sakchai Taengho filed a report with Nongprue police April 20 complaining that a sign on the railway-parallel road at Soi Khao Noi was stolen and a billboard for Move Forward Party candidate Kittisak “Bob” Ninwattanatochai now sits in its place.



Sakchai said another sign at the Little Walk Pattaya Project also was taken away, with a billboard for Kittisak taking its place. He planned to file a report about that incident with Banglamung police.

Kittisak denied knowledge of the sign shenanigans, claiming both spots were empty when campaign workers went around the city putting up billboards.

