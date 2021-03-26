Phuket sets July 1 for entry of foreign visitors without quarantine

Foreign visitors will be allowed entry to Phuket without quarantine from July 1, with nearly a million doses of Covid-19 vaccine ready for local residents before then.



Deputy Governor Pichet Panapong said the infectious diseases committee approved the proposal on Wednesday as the province has been without any new Covid-19 cases for 89 days, and there is in urgent need for foreign tourists to stimulate the economy and tourism sector.







He said Phuket health authorities planned to acquire 930,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine before July 1 for the local population, and foreign visitors’ movements would be tracked by phone app. (NNT)







