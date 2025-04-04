Expanding one-side parking on heavy traffic roads – A potential solution to Pattaya’s congestion woes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Expanding the one-side parking system on heavy traffic roads in Pattaya could be a potential solution to help alleviate the city’s ongoing congestion issues. Pattaya, a major tourist destination, faces significant traffic challenges due to its high volume of visitors, local residents, and the narrow, often congested roads. The introduction of one-side parking has already shown promising results on certain streets, as highlighted by the city’s recent efforts on Pattaya South Road.







One of the primary benefits of one-side parking is the increased road space for moving vehicles. By limiting parking to only one side of the road, more lanes are available for traffic flow, which helps reduce bottlenecks, especially during peak tourist seasons or rush hours. This could also improve traffic efficiency for both locals and tourists who depend on the city’s roadways to travel quickly and conveniently.

Moreover, the system encourages better organization of street parking. With designated parking areas, drivers are more likely to park in an orderly manner, which reduces the likelihood of double parking or blocking lanes, common causes of traffic jams. This can improve the overall driving experience in the city and prevent unnecessary delays, allowing traffic to move more freely.



However, expanding this system across all high-traffic roads in Pattaya would require thorough planning. Local authorities would need to assess the suitability of the roads, considering factors such as road width, the volume of parking demand, and the impact on public transport services. For example, roads near popular tourist attractions or commercial areas would need to be prioritized, as these areas typically experience higher traffic volumes and parking demand.

Additionally, one of the challenges that could arise is public resistance. Pattaya’s residents and businesses have long been accustomed to the convenience of on-street parking on both sides. Shifting to one-side parking would require public awareness campaigns to ensure that locals understand the benefits, such as reduced congestion and improved safety.



























