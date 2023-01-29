Pattaya mayor queries public about parking, construction problems

Pattaya officials visited three neighborhoods to hear residents’ opinions on how best to develop the city.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, his deputies, city council members and department heads held public forums in the Wat Thamsamakee Temple, Pattaya Soi 6 (Yodsak) and at Lan Po in Naklua communities Jan. 26.







At Wat Thamsamakee, officials surveyed locals about issues surrounding construction of an overpass in South Pattaya. On Soi 6, the topic was parking regulations and why business owners can block off their parking spaces. And in Naklua, market organization and a new parking garage were the subjects of the day.

The goal of the visits was to give the public more participation in solving problems in their communities and define guidelines to develop their neighborhoods while educating them to understand democracy by continuously organizing public hearings.

The city hall’s mission is to hold hearings in all 42 Pattaya communities over the coming months.

































