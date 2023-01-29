2 of 3 Naklua intersections on Sukhumvit Road reopened

By Pattaya Mail
Naklua’s Chaiyapornwithi and Sawang Fah intersections were reopened to the public after many months of construction work, relieving congestion and consternation for area motorists.

The intersections were two of three closed last year to allow construction of a new drainage system on Sukhumvit Road from Soi Photisan to the Naklua Canal.



Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, his deputies, bureaucrats and Banglamung Police officially reopened the junctions Jan. 26.

Poramet said three-meter drainage pipes were laid beneath 800 meters of Sukhumvit Road to mitigate flooding in North Pattaya. The Sian Sue Naklua junction remains closed until March due to a problem with a bridge neck that wasn’t included in the construction plan.



The entire drainage project is slated to finish in April.
The closures had snarled traffic in the area, forcing residents and motorists to endure cumbersome detours. Business owners claimed the closed junctions hurt their trade.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet speaks to the press atop the pedestrian walkway overlooking the Naklua Sukhumvit Road junctions which were officially reopened.










