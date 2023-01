The bullets were real when the navy’s Air and Coastal Defense Command opened its latest training exercise Jan. 27.

Capt. Yuthana Chuthongchai, commander of 1st Air Defense Regiment, directed the live-fire tactics exercise integrating the 11th, 12th and 21st air defense battalions, 12th Coastal Defense Battalion and forces from Combat Logistics and Supports Regiment at Tungpong Beach in Sattahip.

The exercise covered battlefield maneuvers stressing development of personnel, equipment and tactics.