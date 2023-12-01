Pattaya mayor provides food supplies to local households

PATTAYA, Thailand– Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet exhibited his commitment to the local community by providing essential food supplies to 20 households, consisting of housewives and electricians, on November 29. The distribution included rice and eggs, along with a midday meal. The initiative took place at Pattaya City Hall, with the Deputy Mayor, Assistant Secretary to the Mayor, Vice President of the Pattaya City Council, and other council members joining the event.







The mayor said that the initiative was part of the city’s efforts to support the well-being of the community, especially during the difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the city officials pooled private funds to purchase rice and eggs for distribution, as these are staple foods for many households. He added that this monthly initiative aims to ensure that housewives and electricians in Pattaya receive essential food supplies regularly.



























