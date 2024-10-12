Pattaya Mayor promises support for HHN Foundation’s fundraising efforts

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 10, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, met with a delegation led by Radchada Chomjinda, Director of HHNFT to discuss fundraising strategies of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand (HHNFT). The meeting aimed to support the foundation’s ongoing social welfare projects for underprivileged children in Pattaya and was attended by various prominent figures and community leaders.



Distinguished attendees included Sopin Theppajak, CEO of Diana Group and HHNFT board member, Dr Margret Deter, Charter President of the Rotary E Club of Dolphin Pattaya International, Rodney James Charman, President of Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard, and Jo Klemm, President of Classic Car Friends Pattaya.

Others present were Pratheep Singh Malhotra (Peter), CEO of Pattaya Mail and Past District Governor of Rotary International District 3340, Nittaya Patimasongkroh, President of YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center, Maxwell Kimberley-Thompson, National Director of Squid Esports,







Radchada Chomjinda shared the foundation’s mission, which has focused on child and youth development in Pattaya for over 15 years. “We are honoured to have the presence and support of the Pattaya City Mayor. It demonstrates a strong commitment to improving the lives of underprivileged children in our community,” she expressed. She outlined the meeting’s objectives, including introducing the foundation’s benefactors, addressing challenges, and exploring potential fundraising campaigns.

Siromes Akrapongpanich elaborated on the foundation’s initiatives, which include the Ban Euaree Child Protection Home – offering assistance to children facing domestic violence and exploitation – and the ASEAN Child Shelter and Learning Center, which supports migrant children through emergency aid and education opportunities.

Piroon Noi-Imjai, Manager of the Drop-In/ASEAN Education Center added, “The foundation currently cares for over 300 children and also runs projects like the HGM Education Fund for financially challenged students, a mobile learning initiative for children’s rights education, and a family support fund to help families care for their children without relying on shelters.”

Radchada also highlighted the foundation’s commitment to empowering children with skills for self-sufficiency through various projects such as the “Decoupage Project,” “Sufficiency Economy Agriculture,” and the “Aquaponics System for Pesticide-Free Vegetables.” These programs aim to provide children with practical skills for a brighter future. However, she emphasized the challenges HHNFT faces due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of its founder, Ewald Dietrich. “Donations and sponsorships have plummeted, making it difficult to sustain essential programs,” she noted.







Sopin Theppajak affirmed her support, saying, “As a board member and an associate judge of the Family and Juvenile Court, I have closely witnessed the foundation’s positive impact in giving children of many nationalities a home and an education.”

Dr. Margret Deter, who has been a steadfast supporter of the foundation, stated, “Our Rotary club has donated millions of baht over the years, and we are committed to continuing our support.”

Rodney James Charman highlighted his club’s contributions, mentioning, “We were instrumental in setting up the ASEAN Learning Centre and have consistently organized fundraising projects to meet the needs of the children.”









Adding to the fundraising efforts, Jo Klemm announced a Classic Car Show planned for February 8-9, 2025. “Like all our previous events, all proceeds will be donated to the HHN Foundation for Thai Children,” he said.

During the meeting, Mayor Poramet expressed his gratitude for the foundation’s work. “Pattaya City is committed to supporting the foundation’s initiatives within our capacity. While we cannot directly allocate funds for revenue-generating events, we can assist by promoting these activities, allowing the use of the city’s logo, and coordinating with media partners,” he explained.

Pratheep Malhotra made an impassioned plea for the city’s support, stressing the importance of helping migrant children. “I understand the legal limitations regarding government funds for children of foreign nationals, but these children are vital to our community. Their parents contribute to building and developing our city, and organizations like HHN provide these children with education, clean clothes, proper food, and a safe environment. I urge City Hall to find a way to support these children,” he appealed.









Mayor Poramet acknowledged the challenges and assured that the city would explore legal avenues for support. “We will seek ways to offer financial assistance within the regulations and work closely with relevant organizations to ensure the foundation’s mission continues smoothly and sustainably,” he affirmed.

The HHNFT expressed its gratitude for the mayor’s involvement and reiterated its commitment to building a better future for children of all nationalities in Pattaya, urging the community to offer renewed support through donations, sponsorships, and volunteer work.





































